Insider Selling: Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Sells $650,160.00 in Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $650,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 904,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,999.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of -30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.10.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. Analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZNGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 254.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Zynga by 200.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.