Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.670-0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $378 million-$378 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $375.03 million.Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.930-2.930 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,340. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $77.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.96 and its 200 day moving average is $65.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 730,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $49,742,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,820,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,198,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $72,684.60. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,021,412 shares of company stock valued at $69,779,620. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

