Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $70.00 at KeyCorp

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.82.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.08. 17,723,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,403,238. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.14. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

