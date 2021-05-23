Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.80 and last traded at $27.80. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 60,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.77.

IFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Intercorp Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.54.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $357,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three operating segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

