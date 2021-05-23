Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.06% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Shares of IPI opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.83. Intrepid Potash has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $39.19.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $59.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the first quarter worth about $365,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 238.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 146,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 103,520 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 27.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 8.1% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

