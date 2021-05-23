InvestDigital Price Hits $0.0033 (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded down 18.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. During the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded 37.5% lower against the US dollar. One InvestDigital coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. InvestDigital has a market capitalization of $416,861.31 and $120,485.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00061553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.25 or 0.00866403 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,045.74 or 0.08533148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00079188 BTC.

InvestDigital Profile

InvestDigital is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 125,613,038 coins. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

InvestDigital Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InvestDigital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

