Investors Purchase High Volume of NN Call Options (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 2,508 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,234% compared to the typical daily volume of 188 call options.

NASDAQ NNBR opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.85. NN has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.61 million. NN had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 4.58%. On average, analysts predict that NN will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in NN by 18.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NN in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NN during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. THB Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 587,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 171,145 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,989,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,645,000 after buying an additional 86,664 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NNBR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

