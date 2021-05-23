IOST Hits Market Cap of $398.60 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. During the last week, IOST has traded 53.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IOST coin can now be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a market capitalization of $398.60 million and $227.43 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOST Coin Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

