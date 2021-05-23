Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.77.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $18.05 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.11.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

