IQeon (IQN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.67 Million

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 23rd. One IQeon coin can now be purchased for about $2.12 or 0.00006318 BTC on exchanges. IQeon has a market cap of $11.67 million and $556,971.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IQeon has traded 28% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00054067 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00016081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.35 or 0.00762266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00075992 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQeon is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon.

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

