IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 18.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in IQVIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.96. 1,002,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,191. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.79, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.18 and a 1 year high of $240.82.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.79.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

