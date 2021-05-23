IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Raised to $260.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $241.79.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $238.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. IQVIA has a one year low of $133.18 and a one year high of $240.82. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.79, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.70.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,689,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

