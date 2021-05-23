Iron Financial LLC Lowers Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Iron Financial LLC lessened its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 58.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BX traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.74. 3,623,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,630,743. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.07. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $91.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.09.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $6,974,177.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at $81,365,822.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $3,260,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 327,489 shares in the company, valued at $29,660,678.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,047,577 shares of company stock worth $147,529,685. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

