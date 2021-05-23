Iron Financial LLC Sells 2,073 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Iron Financial LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.7% of Iron Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

VXUS stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.32. 2,816,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,471,436. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $66.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

