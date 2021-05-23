Iron Financial LLC Sells 2,172 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Iron Financial LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 62.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,677,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,356,801. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.07.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

