Iron Financial LLC Sells 565 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Iron Financial LLC lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,822 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $560,047,000 after buying an additional 1,656,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,665,000 after purchasing an additional 863,282 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,812,000. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.92. 5,146,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,515,250. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.55. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.06 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.59 billion, a PE ratio of 132.05, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

