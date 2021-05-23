iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISHG) Shares Down 0.2%

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISHG)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $84.22 and last traded at $84.22. 7,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 3,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.42.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.41.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.