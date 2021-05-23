iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Iron Financial LLC

Iron Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,176 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 3.3% of Iron Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 44,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $108.38. 813,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,311. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.44. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $111.24.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

