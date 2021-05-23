iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Raised by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $36,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,435. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.03. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $177.93 and a twelve month high of $263.21.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

