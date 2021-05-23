iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,185 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $219.97. 24,213,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,103,652. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.02 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.92 and a 200 day moving average of $212.05.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

