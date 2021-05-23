ITT (NYSE:ITT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett reiterated their hold rating on shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $101.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ITT. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.63.

NYSE ITT traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $92.48. 326,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,352. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.93 and a 200 day moving average of $82.68. ITT has a twelve month low of $52.61 and a twelve month high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.34 million. ITT had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that ITT will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

