J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

JSAIY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J Sainsbury from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. J Sainsbury currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $15.06.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

