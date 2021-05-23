Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives $120.19 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.19.

JACK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $60,379,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 177.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,648,000 after purchasing an additional 382,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth about $32,240,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 453.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,589,000 after purchasing an additional 220,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,336. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $64.83 and a one year high of $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.90.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

