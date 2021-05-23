Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $120.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.19.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.04. 187,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,336. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $64.83 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.90.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

