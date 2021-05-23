Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Buys 208 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 280.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BNP Paribas cut DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut DuPont de Nemours from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.12. 2,536,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,165. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.69. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.70 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.54.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.