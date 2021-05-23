Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,828,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,498,103. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.71 and a 200 day moving average of $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

