Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $2.25 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 190,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 79,639 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 330,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,122,000 after acquiring an additional 49,763 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 412,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,299,000 after acquiring an additional 41,111 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on D. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.23. 5,472,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,275,745. The company has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 74.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $87.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.19%.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

