Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for approximately 1.2% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,947 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $1,389,418,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,206 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $806,508,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.37. 5,431,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,754,458. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.67. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 and sold 87,253 shares valued at $8,163,413. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

