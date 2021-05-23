Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.9% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 31.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total value of $168,400.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,036 shares of company stock worth $98,366,953 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $10.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,345.10. 1,141,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,049. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,347.01 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,303.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,994.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

