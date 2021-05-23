Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $706,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $996,706,000 after buying an additional 4,500,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $767,548,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,997,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,168,000 after buying an additional 392,859 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,124,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,063,000 after buying an additional 1,106,826 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,534,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,700,000 after buying an additional 18,926 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.75. 6,478,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,590,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $79.31. The company has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a PE ratio of 298.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.