Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. 35.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA traded down $5.93 on Friday, reaching $211.06. The stock had a trading volume of 22,825,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,222,275. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $196.70 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.10. The company has a market cap of $571.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

