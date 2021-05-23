James Hardie Industries plc Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of James Hardie Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thackray now expects that the construction company will earn $1.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for James Hardie Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. James Hardie Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.17. James Hardie Industries has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

