James W. Green Sells 14,876 Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Stock

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) CEO James W. Green sold 14,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $104,578.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James W. Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, James W. Green sold 39,188 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $290,383.08.

On Friday, March 12th, James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $209,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 297,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $285.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85 and a beta of 1.77. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. Research analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Harvard Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 42,520 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,712,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,352,000 after buying an additional 101,032 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 107,000 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

