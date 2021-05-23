Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSML) Shares Up 0.3%

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSML) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.19 and last traded at $65.66. 2,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 22,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.45.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.82.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.