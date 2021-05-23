JCSD Capital LLC Buys Shares of 125,500 Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 125,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000. Paysafe accounts for approximately 1.6% of JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

PSFE traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.96. 4,225,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,467,706. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Paysafe Limited has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $19.57.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

