JCSD Capital LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

JCSD Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. FB Financial accounts for approximately 5.1% of JCSD Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. JCSD Capital LLC owned approximately 0.25% of FB Financial worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,084,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,574,000 after buying an additional 285,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,895,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,009,000 after buying an additional 326,169 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,276,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,349,000 after acquiring an additional 251,016 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FB Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $65,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,560.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $476,235.00. Insiders have sold a total of 15,215 shares of company stock valued at $670,317 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FBK shares. Truist increased their price target on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

Shares of NYSE:FBK traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.61. The stock had a trading volume of 90,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,605. FB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.21.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

