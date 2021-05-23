Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Walmart Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Walmart in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the retailer will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.72.

NYSE WMT opened at $141.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $1,066,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,687 shares in the company, valued at $35,358,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,670,460 shares of company stock worth $642,613,029. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.