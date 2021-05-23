Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BAE Systems (LON:BA)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.41) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 614.75 ($8.03).

LON BA opened at GBX 519.80 ($6.79) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 511.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 495.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 587.33 ($7.67).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

In related news, insider Jane Griffiths purchased 10,117 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45) per share, for a total transaction of £49,977.98 ($65,296.55). Also, insider Charles Woodburn sold 24,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total transaction of £121,355 ($158,551.08). Insiders purchased a total of 10,204 shares of company stock worth $5,042,719 in the last three months.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

