Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 261 ($3.41) price target on the stock.

WJG has been the subject of several other research reports. Numis Securities lowered shares of Watkin Jones to an add rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 278 ($3.63) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 278 ($3.63) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 273.40 ($3.57).

Get Watkin Jones alerts:

Shares of WJG stock opened at GBX 235.50 ($3.08) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 232.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 199.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.02. Watkin Jones has a 12-month low of GBX 125.92 ($1.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 248 ($3.24). The firm has a market cap of £603.26 million and a P/E ratio of 29.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. Watkin Jones’s dividend payout ratio is 0.71%.

Watkin Jones Company Profile

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Watkin Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watkin Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.