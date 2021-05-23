Jeffrey Pribor Sells 3,500 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $68,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $17,700.00.

NYSE INSW traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,087. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.12. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $592.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.30.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.47%.

INSW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Seaways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 87.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 96.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

