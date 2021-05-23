Jennifer Newstead Sells 250 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.38 on Friday, hitting $316.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,600,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,527,086. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $310.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.41. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $331.81. The stock has a market cap of $896.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $2,822,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $2,201,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.