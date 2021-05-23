Jennifer Rock Sells 2,779 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $313,276.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,326,379.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Jennifer Rock sold 2,584 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $274,162.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.83. 2,597,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,387,767. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 559.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.47.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

