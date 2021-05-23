Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Position Cut by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 227.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,885,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.50. 3,223,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,978,507. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.98. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $29.08 and a twelve month high of $66.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

