Jordan Park Group LLC Buys New Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,561 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.3% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $245.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $176.60 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.10 and a 200 day moving average of $232.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

