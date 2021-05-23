JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €50.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FRE has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €46.93 ($55.21).

FRE opened at €46.32 ($54.49) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is €37.94. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

