JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$44.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cfra raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$40.21.

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$38.61 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$26.77 and a 1-year high of C$39.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$37.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.70. The company has a market cap of C$21.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.4580927 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently -292.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

