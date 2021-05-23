JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $132.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.95.

RL stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.09. 1,496,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,477. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.66. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 72.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,022. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,432,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 220,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,189,000 after buying an additional 30,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $609,000. 60.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

