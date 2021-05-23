JSF Financial LLC Sells 286 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

JSF Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of JSF Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,464,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $3,131,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,203.08 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,330.00 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,311.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,207.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,161.32.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,548 shares of company stock valued at $447,602,684. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

