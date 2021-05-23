KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Trading 0.9% Higher

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) traded up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.59 and last traded at $12.58. 171,486 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 414,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised KAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KAO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Macquarie raised KAO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09.

About KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY)

Kao Corporation develops and sells cosmetic, skin/hair care, human health care, fabric and home care, and chemical products. It offers face, body, and oral care products; and bath healthcare products, haircare products, hair styling agents, hair coloring agents, clothing and cloth care products, kitchen care products, homecare items, food and sanitary products, thermal supplies, and pet supplies, and other products.

