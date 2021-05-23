KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,884 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 49.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 29,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

KAR stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.16. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 953.00, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.55. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.76%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded KAR Auction Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.22.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

